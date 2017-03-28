March 28 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd

* FY revenue reached a record high of us$721.4 million, an increase of 11.0%.

* Board recommends a final dividend of hk$0.30 per share

* Fy net profit of us$128.8 million was achieved, an increase of 14.5% from us$112.5 million