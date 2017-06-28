BRIEF-Fiducial Office Solutions H1 revenue eur 95.5 million
* H1 REVENUE EUR 95.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 97.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 28 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd:
* Hua Hong Semiconductor-has been informed by SAIL that its unit, Sino- Alliance International entered into placing agreement for placing of 44 million shares
* Placing agreement at price of hk$10.69 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Citigroup has made several appointments to its equities electronic execution team, hiring Joseph Sidibe as a senior salesperson from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as well as Phoebe Nockolds from Liquidnet and Rupert Dransfield from HSBC.