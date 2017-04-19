BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Hua Yang Bhd
* Entered into share sale agreement with Fantastic Realty Sdn Bhd, Lee Shu Shun, Lee Kok Meng, Yap Fatt Thai, Kok Sew Hong And Kok Sew Hwa
* Agreement for proposed acquisition of 66.9 million ordinary shares in MPB for total consideration of 123.7 million RGT
* Acquisition is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings and EPS of the group for the FY 31 december 2017
* Purchase consideration will be fully satisfied in cash and funded via internally generated funds and/or bank borrowings
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.