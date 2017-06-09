BRIEF-Lundbeck, Takeda receive CRL from FDA for Trintellix (vortioxetine) sNDA
* Lundbeck and Takeda receive complete response letter from the FDA for Trintellix® (vortioxetine) sNDA
June 9 Huadong Medicine Co Ltd :
* Says its unit plans to buy two new drug technologies for totaling 130 mln yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o5fc7T
June 22 A U.S. judge accepted on Thursday major revisions to Arizona's death penalty procedures, such as eliminating paralytic drugs in lethal injections and giving witnesses more access to watch prisoners inside the death chamber, a lawyer for the death row inmates said.