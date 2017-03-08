WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Huadong Medicine Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 31.9 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($202.65 million)
* Says unit plans to invest about 2.25 billion yuan in production expansion project
* Says it plans to boost two units' capital for a combined 160 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ndYiLi; bit.ly/2mB2isz; bit.ly/2n5v7uN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.