BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 2 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.5 billion yuan ($366.63 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qJfajB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8188 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)