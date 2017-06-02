June 2 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.8 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TVEKhR

