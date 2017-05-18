BRIEF-Bookrunner says price guidance revised to between 4.2-4.6 euros in AIB IPO
* Bookrunner says books are multiple times oversubscribed within the initial price range of 3.90-4.90 euros in AIB IPO
May 18 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai
* Says unit wins land auction for 1.3 billion yuan ($188.59 million) in Foshan city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rtCWN1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8933 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.