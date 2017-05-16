BRIEF-China Grand Automotive's shareholder uses 520.0 mln shares as collateral
* Says its shareholder has used a total of 520.0 million shares, representing 7.27 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral
May 16 Huafang Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rlK6Sx
