BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Huaiji Dengyun Auto-parts Holding Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 6 million yuan to 9 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net loss was 6.3 million yuan
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives