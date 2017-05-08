BRIEF-Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 26
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 23
May 8 Hualing Xingma Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says it sold 1,731 trucks in April, up 43.9 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pSieYq
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 23
* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: STRONG DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES, COMPARABLE NET SALES AND EBITDA GROW 19% AND 26%, RESPECTIVELY, COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR