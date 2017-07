July 4 (Reuters) - Hualing Xingma Automobile Group Co Ltd

* Says it sold 1,733 trucks in June, up 58.7 percent y/y

* Says it sold 9,208 trucks in H1, up 68.4 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sHp8hn

