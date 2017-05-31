BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31 Huapont Life Sciences Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has bought 1.1 percent stake in the company between May 5 and May 26, taking its holdings to 15.9 percent after transaction
* Says controlling shareholder plans to add at least 10 million shares in the company within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qyxQm2
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qyxQm2
* Barda gives notice of intent to exercise first contract option to further fund mediwound’s nexobrid® development