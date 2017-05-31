May 31 Huapont Life Sciences Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder has bought 1.1 percent stake in the company between May 5 and May 26, taking its holdings to 15.9 percent after transaction

* Says controlling shareholder plans to add at least 10 million shares in the company within six months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qyxQm2

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)