* Evolent Health, Inc. announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock
June 12 Huapont Life Sciences Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Ijosna
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Idera announces FDA orphan drug designation for IMO-2125 for the treatment of melanoma