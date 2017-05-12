Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* Wang Wei has been appointed as a deputy chief executive officer
* Chen Qingrong has resigned as chief risk officer and an assistant to chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester