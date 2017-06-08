BRIEF-Boards approve plan of merger of BG Fiduciaria SIM into Banca Generali
* BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BANCA GENERALI AND BG FIDUCIARIA SIM APPROVED PLAN FOR MERGER OF BG FIDUCIARIA SIM INTO COMPANY
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai entered into subscription agreement
* Huaxin Hong Kong agreed to issue, and Gain Sun Ventures agreed to subscribe from Huaxin Hong Kong, 900,000 preferred shares
* Deal for a total consideration of HK$900 million
* SHAREHOLDER PROPOSES 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE