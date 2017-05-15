BRIEF-Grand City Properties announces capital increase
* TO INCREASE TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 15,378,888.30 BY UP TO EUR 1,100,000.00 TO UP TO EUR 16,478,888.30 THROUGH ISSUE OF UP TO 11,000,000 NEW SHARES WITH PAR VALUE OF EUR 0.10 EACH
May 15 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* Unit entered into loan agreement with borrower for a total principal amount of HK$450 million
* Unit as first-tier limited partner, entered into first limited partnership agreement in relation to formation of fund 1
* Unit as first-tier limited partner, entered into second limited partnership agreement with investor 2
* Subsidiaries are each responsible for a cash contribution of HK$780 million per fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TO INCREASE TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 15,378,888.30 BY UP TO EUR 1,100,000.00 TO UP TO EUR 16,478,888.30 THROUGH ISSUE OF UP TO 11,000,000 NEW SHARES WITH PAR VALUE OF EUR 0.10 EACH
* Raised 475 million rand at a price of 10.05 rands per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)