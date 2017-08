Aug 1(Reuters) - Huawei Culture Co Ltd

* Sees H1 2017 net profit to increase by 65 percent to 95 percent, or to be 146.5 million yuan to 173.1 million yuan

* Says H1 2016 net profit was 88.8 million yuan

