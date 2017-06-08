June 8 Huawei Culture Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($176.65 million) in share private placement to fund TV and online drama project

* Says share trade to resume on June 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sGFZlG; bit.ly/2s6V8jb

