March 28 Huayi Brothers Media Corp :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 63 million yuan to 68 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 262.5 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is decreased release of TV series

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d1MzRY

