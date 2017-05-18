May 18 Huayi Brothers Media Corp

* Says interactive entertainment unit, partners plan to boost capital of sports and culture firm by 140 million yuan ($20.32 million)

* Says board elects Sheng Xitai as independent director

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qwarjW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8908 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)