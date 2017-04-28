BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Huayi Tencent Entertainment Company Limited:
* Voluntary announcement investment in Huayi-Warner contents fund
* Company has agreed to contribute capital of KRW1 billion
* Fund will be established on 28 april 2017 with a total capital commitment of KRW 10 billion for an initial term of five years
* Fund's capital shall be invested in film projects that are invested and distributed by Warner Bros Source text: [bit.ly/2psmw8X] Further company coverage:
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017