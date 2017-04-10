April 10 Hub Group Inc:

* Hub Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings expectations

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.60 to $1.80

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.32

* Hub Group Inc - hub segment truck brokerage revenue is expected to increase between 30 pct and 32 pct year-over-year in Q1

* Hub Group Inc - experiencing a "soft" pricing environment due primarily to excess truck capacity and extraordinarily aggressive intermodal pricing

* Hub Group Inc - expect unyson revenue to be up between 20pct and 22pct year-over-year in Q1

* Hub Group Inc - expected Q1 earnings include one-time costs of approximately $1.5 million or $0.03 per share

* Hub Group Inc - sees estimated operating expenses will range between $84.2 million and $84.6 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Hub Group Inc - expect revenue will increase between 10 pct and 12 pct in Q1 compared to last year

* Hub Group Inc - "primary factor affecting earnings in Q1 lies within our intermodal business line"