April 26 Hub Group Inc:

* Hub Group, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $893.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.60 to $1.80

* Hub Group Inc - project that our 2017 capital expenditures will range from $90 million to $100 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S