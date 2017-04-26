BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Hub Group Inc:
* Hub Group, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $893.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.60 to $1.80
* Hub Group Inc - expect that our full-year 2017 diluted earnings per share will range from $1.60 to $1.80
* Hub Group Inc - project that our 2017 capital expenditures will range from $90 million to $100 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results