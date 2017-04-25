BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Hubbell Inc:
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 excluding items
* Hubbell inc - net sales in first quarter of 2017 were $852 million, increase of 2% compared to the $835 million reported in the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $1.13
* Hubbell inc - fy 2017 diluted eps expectation revised to $5.40 to $5.60
* Says continues to expect free cash flow to equal net income in 2017
* Hubbell - for fy 2017, sees end markets to grow about 2% to 3% in aggregate, acquisitions completed to date will contribute about 2% to net sales
* Hubbell inc says company expects its recent idevices acquisition will be approximately $0.10 dilutive to 2017 eps - sec filing
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $847.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hubbell inc - Hubbell continues to expect free cash flow to equal net income in 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2q0GpSr) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.