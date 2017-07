July 5 (Reuters) - Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd

* Says its property unit signs agreement to transfer two units' creditor's rights worth 1.49 billion yuan ($219.12 million) to China Cinda Asset Management's hubei branch

