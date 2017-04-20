BRIEF-Pfizer reports 4.7 pct stake in pSivida Corp as of May 15 - SEC filing
* Pfizer Inc reports 4.7 percent stake in pSivida Corp, as of May 15, 2017 - SEC filing
April 20Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it reached settlement with Hongyuan Pharmaceutical regarding the technology transfer contract dispute lawsuit
* According to the settlement the company should pay compensation of 3.0 million yuan and Hongyuan Pharmaceutical should return the company material of tinidazole API and provide tax receipt
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zsuGDq
(Beijing Headline News)
* Q4 U.S. sales slide 34 pct (Adds Managing Director comments from conference call)