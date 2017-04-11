April 11 Hubei Sheng Tian Network Technology Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by 187.1 percent to 215.3 percent, or to be 25.5 million yuan to 28 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (8.9 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of advertising and game business is main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jhazQV

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)