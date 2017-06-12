BRIEF-Dollar General names Jason Reiser executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
June 12Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a car sales subsidiary registered at 5 million yuan and set up Nissan Yichang monopolized store
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WEHBWr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic