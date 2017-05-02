May 2 HubSpot Inc:

* HubSpot reports Q1 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue $82.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $79.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 to $0.10

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $85 million to $86 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $355.5 million to $359.5 million

* Grew total customers to 31,262 at March 31, 2017, up over 40% from March 31, 2016

* For Q2 2017, non-GAAP net loss per common share is expected to be between a loss of $0.02 to breakeven

* For FY 2017, non-GAAP net loss per common share is expected to be in range of loss of $0.10 to loss of $0.04

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $352.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $84.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: