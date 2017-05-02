Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
May 2 HubSpot Inc:
* HubSpot reports Q1 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $82.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $79.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 to $0.10
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $85 million to $86 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $355.5 million to $359.5 million
* Grew total customers to 31,262 at March 31, 2017, up over 40% from March 31, 2016
* For Q2 2017, non-GAAP net loss per common share is expected to be between a loss of $0.02 to breakeven
* For FY 2017, non-GAAP net loss per common share is expected to be in range of loss of $0.10 to loss of $0.04
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $352.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $84.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock