May 5 Hubspot Inc:

* Hubspot, inc. Announces pricing of offering of $350 million of convertible senior notes

* Hubspot inc - pricing of $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022 in a private offering

* Hubspot inc - size of transaction was increased from previously announced aggregate principal amount of $300 million

* Hubspot inc - interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on june 1 and december 1 of each year, beginning on december 1, 2017