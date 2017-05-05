Nikkei jumps to nearly 2-year highs on stronger dollar, economic recovery
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average probed its highest levels in nearly two years on Tuesday, powered by record highs on Wall Street and a weaker yen.
May 5 Hubspot Inc:
* Hubspot, inc. Announces pricing of offering of $350 million of convertible senior notes
* Hubspot inc - pricing of $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022 in a private offering
* Hubspot inc - size of transaction was increased from previously announced aggregate principal amount of $300 million
* Hubspot inc - interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on june 1 and december 1 of each year, beginning on december 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average probed its highest levels in nearly two years on Tuesday, powered by record highs on Wall Street and a weaker yen.
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.