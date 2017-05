March 30 Hubwoo SA:

* FY revenue 20.6 million euros ($22.04 million) versus 24.5 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 4.7 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* 2016 net income is positive, at 1.2 million euros, compared to -4.9 million euros (before goodwill impairment) in 2015

* 2016 year-end cash position was 4.1 million euros, to be compared to 5.8 million euros at end of 2015