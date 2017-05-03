May 3 Hudbay Minerals Inc

* Hudbay announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Hudbay Minerals Inc - On track to meet production and cost guidance for 2017

* Hudbay Minerals Inc - On track to meet production and cost guidance for 2017

* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly revenue $253.2 million versus $253.6 million

* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Hudbay expects to meet production and cost guidance at Constancia for year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $316.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total copper production 34,731 tonnes

* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total gold production 20,723 oz

* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total silver production 737,894 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: