BRIEF-Haverty Q2 sales to date of 2017 up about 1.6 pct over same period last year
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%
May 18 Hudson Resources Inc
* Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah, Georgia
* Agreement with Metro Ports provides for an initial 10-year term has an option toextend the term for successive 10 year periods
* Entered LOI with Metro Ports, which will design, build, operate purpose-built port facility adjacent to the port of Savannah
* Metro Ports will be funding the deal, allowing Hudson to focus on mine infrastructure and marine facilities in Greenland Further company coverage:
* Uk law firm RPC says is reviewing potential civil claims on behalf of Barclays shareholders after SFO charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)