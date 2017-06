May 4 Hudson Global Inc:

* Hudson Global reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $104 million to $114 million

* Q1 revenue rose 2.2 percent to $103.4 million

* Hudson Global Inc sees q2 adjusted ebitda of between $1 million and $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: