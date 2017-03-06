BRIEF-Tobin Properties Q1 oper profit SEK 27.3 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 27.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:
* Hudson Pacific Properties updates 2017 outlook in connection with public offering and pending acquisition
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.90 to $2.00 excluding items
* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc - revised its full-year 2017 ffo guidance to a range of $1.90 to $2.00 per diluted share, excluding specified items
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 27.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO