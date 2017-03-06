March 6 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:

* Hudson Pacific Properties updates 2017 outlook in connection with public offering and pending acquisition

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.90 to $2.00 excluding items

* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc - revised its full-year 2017 ffo guidance to a range of $1.90 to $2.00 per diluted share, excluding specified items

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S