BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
June 8 Hudson's Bay Co:
* Hudson's Bay Co - Q1 retail sales decreased 3.0 pct to $3.2 billion, a decrease of 2.9 pct on a constant currency comparable basis
* Hudson's Bay Co - Q1 comparable digital sales increased 5.4 pct on a constant currency basis
* Qtrly loss per share C$1.21
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.76, revenue view C$3.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hudson's Bay Co - continues to expect total capital investments in fiscal 2017, net of landlord incentives, to be between $450 million and $550 million
* Hudson's Bay Co- inventory at end of q1 increased by $299 million compared to prior year
* Hudson's Bay Co - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.