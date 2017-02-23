Feb 23 Hudson's Bay Co:
* Hudson's Bay company announces comparable sales results
for the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2017
* Hudson's Bay Co says has finalized an initiative to reduce
expenses by rationalizing its corporate functions and overhead
across North America
* Hudson's Bay Co says annualized savings from initiative
are expected to be approximately $75 million, majority of which
are expected to be realized in 2017
* Hudson's Bay Co says in conjunction with initiative,
company anticipates incurring one-time severance charges
approaching $30 million
* Hudson's Bay Co says initial savings from co's ongoing
comprehensive operational review are expected to offset some of
pressures facing business in 2017
* Hudson's Bay Co says , in fiscal 2017, company expects to
pay significantly more variable compensation to its associates
when compared to fiscal 2016
* Hudson's Bay - on a constant currency basis, consolidated
comparable sales decrease of 1.2 pct for quarter beginning Oct.
30, 2016 and ending Jan. 28, 2017
