* Hudson's Bay Co - announced its transformation plan
* Hudson's Bay Co - expected to generate more than C$350
million in annual savings when fully implemented
* Hudson's Bay Co - plan includes a reduction of
approximately 2,000 positions in North America to create a
flatter, more nimble organization
* Hudson's Bay Co - approximately C$170 million in savings
is anticipated to be realized during fiscal 2017
* Hudson's Bay Co - expects one-time charges related to this
initiative of approximately C$95 million over next 12 months
* Hudson's Bay Co - within HBC's department store group
(dsg), separate leadership teams have been established to run
each banner independently
* Hudson's Bay Co - Alison Coville has been named president
of Hudson's Bay and will have end-to-end responsibility for
canadian banners
* Hudson's Bay Co - digital technology joins company's
broader it organization to form HBC Technology Group
* Hudson's bay co - store operations across all of hbc's
north american banners will be centralized
* Hudson's Bay Co - over next 12 months, expects to identify
opportunities "to leverage size and scale of its business to
generate significant savings"
* Hudson's Bay - Janis Leigh promoted to chief human
resources officer; Janet Schalk, chief technology officer, will
lead HBC Technology Group
