Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Hufvudstaden AB:
* Q4 net revenue 468.3 million Swedish crowns ($53 million)versus 451.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 gross profit from property management 314.4 million crowns versus 302.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net profit 1.57 billion crowns versus 1.61 billion crowns year ago
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 3.30 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9025 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.