BRIEF-Ancestry submits draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
May 19 Huge Group Ltd:
* FY basic EPS and HEPS will be between 35% and 46% (between 25 and 27 cents per share) when compared to prior year's 18.55 and 18.51 cents per share respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions