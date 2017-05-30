EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 30 Hugo Boss says
* Is announcing that Yves Müller will commence his term as a member of Hugo Boss no later than January 1, 2018
* In his future role as CFO, Müller will also be responsible for investor relations and administration within Hugo Boss group Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.