BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 4 HUGO GAMES A/S:
* EXPECTS POSITIVE EBITDA Q4 2017
* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NO DIVIDEND BE DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR.
* FY REVENUE DKK 5.3 MILLION VERSUS DKK 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY EBITDA LOSS DKK 16.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 16.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: