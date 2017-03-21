UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Hugo Games A/S:
* Global release Nyjah Huston to Q2 2017 - expire of agreement with Christiano Ronaldo
* Skateboard game with world's best skateboarder, Nyjah Huston, is planned to be released in Q2 this year
* Hugo Games and team Ronaldo are in process to see if there is common ground between parties to prolong agreement under other conditions
* Outcome of these negotiations expects to last to end of May
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.