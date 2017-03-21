March 21 Hugo Games A/S:

* Global release Nyjah Huston to Q2 2017 - expire of agreement with Christiano Ronaldo

* Skateboard game with world's best skateboarder, Nyjah Huston, is planned to be released in Q2 this year

* Hugo Games and team Ronaldo are in process to see if there is common ground between parties to prolong agreement under other conditions

* Outcome of these negotiations expects to last to end of May

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)