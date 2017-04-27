BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Hugo Games A/S
* Board of directors of Hugo games A/S resolved to conduct a rights issue of approximately NOK 30-41 million
* Share capital will be increased by an issue of minimum 47.6 million new shares and maximum 65.5 million new shares at nominal value of DKK 0.50
* Subscription rights are expected to be listed and tradable on Oslo stock exchange
* Subscription price will be NOK 0.63 per offer share
* Based on closing price of hugo games' share on 27 april subscription price implies a discount of about 19%
* Minimum amount of NOK 30 million in rights issue is fully underwritten Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
CAIRO, May 27 Egyptian air raids over Libya have destroyed several camps that trained the militants who killed dozens of Christians in southern Egypt on Friday, the Egyptian military said on Saturday.