May 18 HUGO GAMES A/S

* HUGO GAMES A/S SAYS CEO SUBSCRIBES FOR SHARES IN CO'S RIGHTS ISSUE

* HUGO GAMES - CEO VIA HIS COMPANY AULA HOLDING SUBSCRIBED 11.6 MILLION SHARES IN ONGOING RIGHTS ISSUE AT NOK 0.63/SHARE