May 31 HUGO GAMES A/S

* HUGO GAMES SIGNS NEW SLOT GAME AGREEMENT NO. 28-2017

* HAVE COME TO AN AGREEMENT WITH SWEDISH PARTNER PLAY'N GO TO MAKE A SEQUEL TO SUCCESSFUL HUGO SLOT GAME RELEASED BY PLAY'N GO IN AUGUST 2016

* NEW GAME WILL BE RELEASED IN Q4 IN 2017 AND WILL BE DISTRIBUTED EXCLUSIVELY BY PLAY'N GO