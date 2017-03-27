March 27Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 96.8 percent to 97.7 percent, or to be 2 million yuan to 2.8 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 88.5 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased equity incentive cost

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bAFlGW

