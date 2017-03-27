BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 96.8 percent to 97.7 percent, or to be 2 million yuan to 2.8 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 88.5 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased equity incentive cost
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bAFlGW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: