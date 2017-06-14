BRIEF-Shenzhen Ysstech Info-tech cuts 3.8 pct stake in co
* Says shareholder cut 3.8 percent stake in the co from 8.1 percent stake
June 14 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement on medical related project with investment of at least 1.0 billion yuan ($147.16 million)
June 23 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd