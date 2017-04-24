BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Huizhou Cnina Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 92.4 percent to 94.5 percent, or to be 5 million yuan to 7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (91.6 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2egiw7
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement